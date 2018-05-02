Harrisburg University + PA Consortium on Video Games Homepage

Trending designs to inspire you
Homepage concept of a microsite for Harrisburg University and the PA Consortium on Video Games. The site will revolve around a campaign aimed at bringing video game companies and those interested in video game education to Pennsylvania. Stay tuned!
--------------------
Made at HOUSE.
#housebuilt
house.andculture.com
Follow us @houseandculture