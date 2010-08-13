Andrew-David Jahchan

Aikonia Footer

Andrew-David Jahchan
Andrew-David Jahchan
Hire Me
  • Save
Aikonia Footer footer buttons
Download color palette

The Aikonia website footer, most of it is css. The button on the left is inactive while the one on the right is in hover state. The button in the center is in its normal state.
The social icons at the buttons are by Rogie King (Komodo Media).

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2010
Andrew-David Jahchan
Andrew-David Jahchan
Awesome developer, designer, and perfectionist.
Hire Me

More by Andrew-David Jahchan

View profile
    • Like