Cameron Daigle

Another Chart In Action

Cameron Daigle
Cameron Daigle
  • Save
Another Chart In Action data ui svg raphael
Download color palette

Lots of graphs lately.

This is built using the same JS library as the previous one.

The overlay (now sensibly centered) animates on mouseover halfway between each Y-axis line and fades out on graph mouseout.

The client doesn't care about IE for this project, so that makes my life easier.

1d9f08cd6323a1739e9ef18d9ab89fdb
Rebound of
Chart
By Cameron Daigle
View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2010
Cameron Daigle
Cameron Daigle

More by Cameron Daigle

View profile
    • Like