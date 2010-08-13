Follow Status

James Broad

James Broad
James Broad
currently have the basic concept working: http://kulor.com/dotheyfollow/kulor/biz

Once this is sliced and diced I will launch it on http://followstatus.com

Posted on Aug 13, 2010
James Broad
James Broad

