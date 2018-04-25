🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Amici di Gusto is a brand new Italian Food Concept Store and Restaurant created by a group of Italian entrepreneurs in 2016. I have been contacted to develop their brand identity and packaging, as well as for the development of the restaurant communication material and interiors.
I have worked for different restaurants and food shops and understood the importance of communicating clearly what the restaurant can offer and the philosophy behind it. For this reason in collaboration with their main chef and suppliers we have developed a brand identity and packaging fresh and clean.