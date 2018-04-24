Dashboard - UX Flashcard Overview

Trending designs to inspire you
How have you been guys?
Thought of uploading another rebound shot from the ux flash card project. I still need to work on its day theme dashboard including both mobile and desktop version. But, this is how its state right now as it seems 😎. That’s all for now.
Show some love by pressing the L key on desktop, or tap on the 💖 like button, if you’re on mobile device. 🙏🏻
If you have more ideas, just share using the comment box down 👇🏻 here
Would you like to be part of our biggest UX Discord community? Join GSIUXD on Discord now. Thank you so much for your 💖