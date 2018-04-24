Dribbble

Overtime with Pablo Stanley

Dribbble
Dribbble
  • Save
Overtime with Pablo Stanley illustration teaching podcast overtime
Download color palette

Episode 34 features @Pablo Stanley —lead designer and co-founder of Carbon Health, mentor at Sketch Together, host of the Diseño Cha Cha Cha podcast, and writer of The Design Team. In this episode, @Dan Cederholm and Pablo talk about how to be a good team member, the value of soft skills, how teaching will help you learn, and why it’s important to learn to be comfortable with being uncomfortable. This episode is brought to you by Wix.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 24, 2018
Dribbble
Dribbble
Stuff we’re working on at Dribbble HQ.

More by Dribbble

View profile
    • Like