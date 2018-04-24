Overtime with Pablo Stanley

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Episode 34 features @Pablo Stanley —lead designer and co-founder of Carbon Health, mentor at Sketch Together, host of the Diseño Cha Cha Cha podcast, and writer of The Design Team. In this episode, @Dan Cederholm and Pablo talk about how to be a good team member, the value of soft skills, how teaching will help you learn, and why it’s important to learn to be comfortable with being uncomfortable. This episode is brought to you by Wix.