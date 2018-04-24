Overtime with Pablo Stanley

Episode 34 features @Pablo Stanley —lead designer and co-founder of Carbon Health, mentor at Sketch Together, host of the Diseño Cha Cha Cha podcast, and writer of The Design Team. In this episode, @Dan Cederholm and Pablo talk about how to be a good team member, the value of soft skills, how teaching will help you learn, and why it’s important to learn to be comfortable with being uncomfortable. This episode is brought to you by Wix.