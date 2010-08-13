Adam Grason

Crisis

I'm working on a poster for a organization that equips and teaches people how to respond to a major crisis. They gave me a unbelievable direction to take it and I really wasn't sure if I could pull it off initially but after 3 hours of work I am loving it!

