Perspective Architecture Bureau Homepage Slider Animation

Hello friends,

Glad to share with you my new work! This is the homepage slider animation for a progressive architecture bureau called Perspective. The idea behind the slider was to play with a cool geometric effect to support the overall UI concept as well as the name of this studio.

I think it came out pretty cool, didn’t it?

Eager to hear your thoughts and comments :)

Cheers!

Press "L" to appreciate it

Sochnik | Behance | Facebook | Instagram | Uplabs