Perspective Architecture Bureau Homepage Slider Animation

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello friends,
Glad to share with you my new work! This is the homepage slider animation for a progressive architecture bureau called Perspective. The idea behind the slider was to play with a cool geometric effect to support the overall UI concept as well as the name of this studio.
I think it came out pretty cool, didn’t it?
Eager to hear your thoughts and comments :)
Cheers!
Press "L" to appreciate it
Sochnik | Behance | Facebook | Instagram | Uplabs