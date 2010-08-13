Jon Rundle

Sidebar

Jon Rundle
Jon Rundle
  • Save
Sidebar web design sidebar
Download color palette

Here's a right hand sidebar that I'm working on for a site. Let me know what you think. I feel like it might need some more detail in the twitter and links widgets.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2010
Jon Rundle
Jon Rundle
Staff Product Designer @shopify

More by Jon Rundle

View profile
    • Like