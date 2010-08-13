Barrett Haroldson

Your Lord & The Infinite Soul Tribe Logo

Your Lord & The Infinite Soul Tribe Logo logo serif hip hop fargo
Working on an identity for one of the greatest hip hop groups to come out of Fargo, North Dakota.

Posted on Aug 13, 2010
