Webcomic site header v3

Tried fixing the shadow, it's not AMAZING, but it's better than before I think.
You can view it live here: http://www.aikoniacomic.com/
The ribbon has no buttons yet because we haven't released the site yet.

Thoughts? Opinions? Feedback?

(Background illustration by Katie Tiedrich)

Rebound of
Webcomic site header v2
Andrew-David Jahchan
Posted on Aug 13, 2010
Awesome developer, designer, and perfectionist.
