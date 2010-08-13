Chris Sharp

Webapp UI 1.0

Chris Sharp
Chris Sharp
  • Save
Webapp UI 1.0 clean grey icons interface ui
Download color palette

Seem to be doing a lot of Webapp UI work recently. Not complaining, love it!

Any input on improving slider appearance would be gratefully received.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2010
Chris Sharp
Chris Sharp

More by Chris Sharp

View profile
    • Like