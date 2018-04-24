Dan Lehman

Isle of Dogs — misc. dog stuff

Isle of Dogs — misc. dog stuff black red texture rough simple scene illustration wes anderson
Here's a selection of illustrations I created for my upcoming Isle of Dogs pattern — these all have to do with either the dogs or the municipal task force trying to control them.

See the completed pattern, along with my full Wes Anderson series on my site.

