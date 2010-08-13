Tobias Wiedenmann

Task Eater

Worked a little bit more on this one today.

- new wood texture
- less 3D (looked kinda wrong next to the default apps)
- only 3 holes
- more light from above, to match default apps lighting
- some other minor stuff I can't remember.

Posted on Aug 13, 2010
