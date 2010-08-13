Faruk Ateş

3d Headaches

Faruk Ateş
Faruk Ateş
  • Save
3d Headaches hate css 3d transforms fear anger suffering
Download color palette

Captured in the middle of a transition. This 3D stuff is making my head hurt; not so much because of the technology itself, but because it’s so not ready yet to do what I want to do with it.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2010
Faruk Ateş
Faruk Ateş

More by Faruk Ateş

View profile
    • Like