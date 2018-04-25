Molly Doran

Coroflot Redesign

Molly Doran
Molly Doran
  • Save
Coroflot Redesign visual design redesign portfolio ux ui
Coroflot Redesign visual design redesign portfolio ux ui
Coroflot Redesign visual design redesign portfolio ux ui
Coroflot Redesign visual design redesign portfolio ux ui
Download color palette
  1. coro-d-thumbnail.jpg
  2. 2-dribbble.jpg
  3. 4-dribbble.jpg
  4. 3-dribbble.jpg

Launched this week, The Collected Works designed our fresh new logo and branding, while I worked closely with Matthew Giuggio, a senior front-end developer here at Core77, creating a new responsive visual system and user experience for Coroflot.

🚀

http://www.coroflot.com

View all tags
Posted on Apr 25, 2018
Molly Doran
Molly Doran

More by Molly Doran

View profile
    • Like