Feedback Needed on Dribbble

Feedback Needed on Dribbble dribbble shop shop discount learning dribbble user research feedback usability testing panel study survey
Hello, Dribbble community! We're working on improving how you upload and showcase your work on Dribbble. [UPDATE] Thanks to the overwhelming response to our survey, we're calling our survey a wrap. If you're a player and still want to provide feedback, please add any comments below!

A big THANK YOU for your feedback and for being a part of the Dribbble community. High fives!

