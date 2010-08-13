Sandro Dujmenovic

Days of Gjalski identity

Days of Gjalski identity logo logotype serif moustache
Logo for cultural event Days of Gjalski, celebrating croatian writer Xavier Sandor Gjalski. Mark is visual combination of bracket and his moustache style.

Posted on Aug 13, 2010
