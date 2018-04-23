Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dark themed 30 Slide Template Pack | Free Download

Dark themed 30 Slide Template Pack | Free Download
Download for Free here: https://24slides.com/templates/dashboard/view/other/dark-themed-30-slide-template-pack

If you like this project please show us by liking it (just hit ‘L’) 😊

You can use this template any way you like, as long as you do not sell it in its original or modified form.

We’re a group of over 80 designers split between Copenhagen and Indonesia producing hundreds of thousands of slides each year. Each week, we publish new free templates over at our free template hub: www.24slides.com/templates

    • Like