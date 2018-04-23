Abinash Mohanty

Policy Monk - Isometric illustration

Policy Monk - Isometric illustration isometric web vector ui typography logo illustration icon flat design branding app
Happy Monday Dribbbbbbblers!

Sharing another rebound & illustration shot from policy monk posted few weeks back. This is going to part of our landing page design that I’m working on. Also, I’ve added a lot of elements using isometric projection using Sketch this time. Yes, it’s done 100% using Sketch 😎. There are more shots coming up, so stay tuned. Also, check out the 3x for a larger view.

Show some love by pressing the L key on desktop, or tap on the 💖 like button, if you’re on mobile device. 🙏🏻

If you have more ideas, just share using the comment box down 👇🏻 here

Would you like to be part of our biggest UX Discord community? Join GSIUXD on Discord now. Thank you so much for your 💖

By Abinash Mohanty
Posted on Apr 23, 2018
Product Designer Manager 👋 illustrator, UX Writer & Mentor

