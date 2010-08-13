Mongomatic Website

Christopher Hein

Helping a friend throw together a site for his rubygem, Mongomatic.

"Mongomatic is a Ruby library that lets you easily model your MongoDB documents in your applications."

Check it out:
http://mongomatic.com/

Posted on Aug 13, 2010
