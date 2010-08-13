Russell Greenwood
As is obviously a cruel twist of fate, I've been making quite non-exciting things since I got my Dribbble invite. So I've decided to shoot up something that's a little boring.

Site navigation realign - dumping a totally complicated older nav for a search + three other areas. There's something calming about removing old and replacing it with good old fashioned blue links.

Posted on Aug 13, 2010
