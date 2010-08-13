Dan Deming-Henes

CD

Dan Deming-Henes
Dan Deming-Henes
Hire Me
  • Save
CD icon cd disc
Download color palette

Part of my continuing series of updated icons.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2010
Dan Deming-Henes
Dan Deming-Henes
Hi! I like designing for small projects. Let's talk!
Hire Me

More by Dan Deming-Henes

View profile
    • Like