Hang Time Seattle Playoff Winners

Thanks to everyone who participated in the Hang Time Seattle Playoff!

Congrats to our grand prize winner, @Edward Grosse! His No Shortcuts! design will be screen printed live at the Hang Time Seattle after party by our friends at @Real Thread. See you at Hang Time, Edward!

Grand Prize Winner

@Edward Grosse - No Shortcuts!

Honorable Mentions

@Jonathan Ball - Quality Over Quantity

@Christopher Michon - Dribbble Seattle Shirt

@Garrett Bolin - Pencils Before Pixels

Tickets are still on sale for Hang Time Seattle! And if you can’t join us for the full day, come hang out with us at the after party—free and open to all Seattle designers!