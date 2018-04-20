Hang Time Seattle Playoff Winners

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Thanks to everyone who participated in the Hang Time Seattle Playoff!
Congrats to our grand prize winner, @Edward Grosse! His No Shortcuts! design will be screen printed live at the Hang Time Seattle after party by our friends at @Real Thread. See you at Hang Time, Edward!
Grand Prize Winner
@Edward Grosse - No Shortcuts!
Honorable Mentions
@Jonathan Ball - Quality Over Quantity
@Christopher Michon - Dribbble Seattle Shirt
@Garrett Bolin - Pencils Before Pixels
