Animated CSS icon

css icon no images animated
Inspired by the peculiar icon set, I wondered how far ccs icons could go. Using border radius, gradients, box shadows and transitions here is the result.

You can try the live version on my website. It is worth the trip!

Posted on Aug 12, 2010
