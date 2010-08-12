Blending Modes

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
So, the other day Benjamin De Cock [aka @deaxon] asked on Twitter if anyone knew what every blending mode did, so I remembered I had a document explaining them all. But, it was in spanish.
So I decided to translate it and I sent it as a pdf to him and someone else who I don't remember right now. But anyways, today I randomly remembered that, so I thought that as Dribbble is a community for designers maybe someone would like to have it as well!
</rant>
If you want it you can either pay me a couple thousand dollars over paypal, or if you prefer, you can click here and get it for free. ;)
Hope it's useful for you! :D
ps. yea I took that photo :P