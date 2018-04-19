Seána Curran

The Grind : : Thirty Logos

Seána Curran
Seána Curran
  • Save
The Grind : : Thirty Logos washington seattle design art logo graphic design thirty logo challenge coffee shop coffee the grind thirty logos
Download color palette

Design for Seattle based coffee shop, The Grind. Day 2 of the Thirty Day Logo Challenge. Let me know what you guys think and if you have any feedback!

<3

Seána Curran
Seána Curran

More by Seána Curran

View profile
    • Like