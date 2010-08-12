App Icon / ImageSizer 2

James Ford

Spent hours on various icon redesigns for ImageSizer, and all I can come up with that I like is just the original icon, with a '2' slapped in there and a glossy highlight. Gosh, that's original.

Anyone want to help me with some inspiration / ideas?

Posted on Aug 12, 2010
