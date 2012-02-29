Kevin Ridgway

Tweet Beats

Kevin Ridgway
Kevin Ridgway
  • Save
Tweet Beats responsive design html5 css3 mobile twitter audio
Download color palette

From the 10K Apart Responsive Edition Contest:
http://10k.aneventapart.com/2/Uploads/663/

View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2012
Kevin Ridgway
Kevin Ridgway

More by Kevin Ridgway

View profile
    • Like