One last thing

I've been happily pushing pixels for Fitbit for 433 days now. It was an amazing journey and I learned A LOT from my art director, peer, friend Mark and extremely talented coworker Caroline. About a month ago I've decided to leave Fitbit. Not to join another company, but to work on my own projects and live a different stage of my life.

This is my last project at Fitbit, it's a dashboard print for one of our awesome partners, in 24x36 dimensions. You guys are going to have to follow Mark and Caroline to keep up with the amazing stuff that's cooking at Fitbit.

Also you can stalk me on twitter to see what's next.