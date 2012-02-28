Brian Reardon

Babe and Walt

Babe and Walt illustration
Download color palette

with baseball around the corner some pen and ink fun — "young babe shows walt whitman how to make a ball get small in a hurry"

Posted on Feb 28, 2012
