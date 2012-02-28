OrangeCoat

Benjamin Harrison by Roxy

OrangeCoat
OrangeCoat
  • Save
Benjamin Harrison by Roxy benjamin harrison president fear electrocution beard
Download color palette

Number thirteen in the bald and beardiful presidents series. http://www.orangecoat.com/benjamin-harrison

View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2012
OrangeCoat
OrangeCoat

More by OrangeCoat

View profile
    • Like