Pattern Urges

One of my favorite things to "bucket" on Dribbble is patterns!

Today, while plugging away at a coding project at work, the urge to make a pattern came over me. While this pattern, I'm sure, is far from original, I wanted to create it (and get to mess around with color for about half an hour in the process), so I doodled it down and made it when I got home, and it was a welcome creative break. The canvas texture (courtesy of Lost&Taken) I've overlayed on it it really makes me want it on a shoulder bag or something!

Back to learning JavaScript. :B