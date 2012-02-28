Brian Kelly

Working on Outpost web mockups

Working on Outpost web mockups green tan texture grey white
The first of many mockups for the Outpost website. An apparel store in Indianapolis, IN with 4 t-shirt brands.

Posted on Feb 28, 2012
