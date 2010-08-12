Julien Martin

iPhone app WIP_1

Hi guys! Here is a first mockup of an iPhone app I'm working on for my very first Dribbble shot!

Full view available here: http://cl.ly/1yKQ

I would love to get some feedback, please feel free to do so ;)

Cheers.

Posted on Aug 12, 2010
