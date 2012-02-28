Jennifer Lucey-Brzoza

ICOB Coasters

ICOB Coasters logo identity mark custom type typography coasters restaurant beer mats coaster
The ICOB letterpressed coasters with fluorescent orange edges. These are being produced in four color combos. The local letterpress man who printed these is a complete gem. Check him out at http://repeatpress.com

Posted on Feb 28, 2012
