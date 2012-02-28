Ravyn Stadick

Custom Return Address Stamp

Custom Return Address Stamp rubber stamp stamp
A fun house stamp done for a sweet couple in Seattle. They just bought their first home together, and contacted me to make a stamp that incorporated the little bungalow.

Posted on Feb 28, 2012
