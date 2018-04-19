Dan Cederholm

Stay Salty

My best pal and frequent kayak buddy, Joe Loux, coined this phrase and I absolutely love it. For as long as I can remember, I've been drawn to the ocean. There's something about the salt water that's restorative and meditative, primal and mysterious. I'm looking forward to another summer on the water.

I went for a, "paper placemat from an institutional New England seaside clamshack" kind of vibe here.

Posted on Apr 19, 2018
