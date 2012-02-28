Ravyn Stadick

Woodland Papercuts Logo gestalt logo brand identity branding
A really fun project I just wrapped. So proud of how this turned out, and lucky to have worked with such an awesome client!!

Posted on Feb 28, 2012
