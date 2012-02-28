This was the opening screen to my second portfolio site from back in the day. My very first site was pure Flash which would have been insane to update. The Lomas Museum was created in Illustrator and exported to HTML, fairly standard practice today, but my peers and teachers at school thought this approach was completely alien.

The Lomas Museum site is long gone and it now exists as a sticker collecting dust on the entrance to my basement - the physical Lomas Museum.