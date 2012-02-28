A college project to design a brochure promoting artists who are exhibiting for a social cause. In this case, the cause was to speak out against hate crimes. The pages of the brochure show a visual narrative of the different kinds of sheep that are slaughtered by the perpetrators of these heinous crimes.

The illustrations were hand drawn and coloured in Photoshop.

More here: http://www.behance.net/gallery/Discorded/2290444