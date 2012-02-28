Brandologie 2

This project explores the relationship between branding and its value in our society. The relationship we share with brands is often paradoxical. Many have opposed viewpoints about their influence on our lives.

Do we seek meaning and define our self worth through the brands we consume or does the brand's value depend on the meanings we associate with the brand?

The posters explore these paradoxes through simple graphic forms.

More Here: http://www.behance.net/gallery/Brandologie/2297338