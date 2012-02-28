5318008 x Threadless

Menaka

The idea behind the tee is a take on the calculator spelling joke which dates from the 1970s, in which the numbers '5318008' when turned over spells "BOOBIES".

In this way, the person wearing the shirt (who would be reading the message downwards) always gets reminded of the 'real' reason to get tested and if volunteers are wearing this shirt, it could be a great way to start a conversation by making the viewer guess what the 5318008 reasons could possibly be!

This tee was designed as part of the Men for Women Now (for breast cancer awareness amongst men) challenge and is now being sold on Threadless.com

