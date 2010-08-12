Rodrigo Galindez

A better Gmail

Rodrigo Galindez
Rodrigo Galindez
  • Save
A better Gmail gmail interface design email google white space
Download color palette

Forgot to upload to Dribbble…

View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2010
Rodrigo Galindez
Rodrigo Galindez

More by Rodrigo Galindez

View profile
    • Like