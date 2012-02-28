Caleb Amesbury

FREEBIE - Vector Icon 3 Pack

This is my very first venture into icons. Hope you enjoy!
(CS3+) Free for personal use Under creative commons
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/

You can download them here,
http://calebamesbury.com/v4-1/freebies/ICON-3-PACK.zip

