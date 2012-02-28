Dann Petty

Holler 2.0

iphone app design ui mobile iphone application ipad
this was suppose to be launching this week right before SXSW...blah. would of been such a rad application.

sorry for the bad screenshot...just came across this in my folder today...

http://files.dannpetty.com/1j2l33162e1q1L271v2t

Posted on Feb 28, 2012
