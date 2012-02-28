Johan Wuyckens

Fabric Racer Iphone Game interface

An exercise I did in Fireworks to add something less serious and less corporate looking to my freelance design portfolio. More images: http://bit.ly/xt2T1U

Posted on Feb 28, 2012
