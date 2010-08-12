Stage UI (Color)

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Work in progress, finally added color.
Basically this is a really energetic / complicated profile (for bands), designed roughly like a rock concert stage.
The text is mostly editable (lots of @font-face will be used) and the digits in the light boards will change dynamically (probably with some sprites / PHP). Yes, it's not flash, it's just going to be some insane (yet optimized) background images.
This is cropped and shrunk a little, but not quite the whole design. I was lazy with the numbers so everything is loud and says '1000' but there will be smaller, variable numbers later.