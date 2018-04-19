Authentic - Product Page Exploration

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Dribbblers !
I was recently making some exploring to redesign a product page for an online store. Constructive criticism is much appreciated =)
Check the attachment for full page preview.
Have a wonderful day!